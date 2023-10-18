Japanese airlines prepare extra flight for ‘heavy’ Sumo wrestlers

(MENAFN) Japan Airlines found itself in an unprecedented situation last week, prompting the airline to arrange an additional flight on short notice. The reason? Concerns arose that two of its planes were in danger of surpassing weight limits, owing to a significant number of sumo wrestlers slated to be on board. This compelled the airline to take the highly unusual step of transferring these exceptionally large athletes to a different flight. The decision was made in light of the realization that the aircraft would be unable to safely accommodate both the requisite fuel and the unexpectedly hefty passengers.



A spokesperson for Japan Airlines emphasized the rarity of this situation, stating, "It is extremely unusual for us to operate special flights due to the weight restrictions on this aircraft." This unusual circumstance underscores the extraordinary nature of the predicament faced by the airline. The sumo wrestlers in question were originally scheduled to depart from Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Itami Airport in Osaka. Their destination was a sports festival on Amami Oshima, an island located in the southernmost region of Japan.



Reports from Yomiuri Shimbun revealed that Japan Airlines' apprehensions regarding potential fuel-related issues surfaced late on a Thursday, when it became evident that both flights would be carrying a significant contingent of sumo rikishi, or competitors. The constraints of Amami airport's size further complicated matters, as it was deemed unable to safely accommodate a larger aircraft. Consequently, the airline made arrangements to transport the 27 sumo wrestlers on a specially organized new flight.



Notably, the average weight of these sumo passengers was estimated to be around 120 kilograms, a stark contrast to the typical passenger weight of 70 kilograms. This significant disparity underscores the unique challenges posed by accommodating individuals with exceptional physical characteristics. Japan Airlines' swift response in organizing an additional flight reflects a commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of all passengers, even in the face of extraordinary circumstances.



