Wyndham turns down nearly USD8B hostile takeover offer from Choice Hotels

(MENAFN) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has turned down an almost USD8 billion hostile takeover offer from Choice Hotels, a rival, citing regulatory apprehensions. The company officially announced that its board of directors unanimously declined the proposal, which aimed to purchase Wyndham at a price of USD90 per share, comprising both cash and stock.



"Choice's offer is underwhelming, highly conditional, and subject to significant business, regulatory and execution risk. Choice has been unwilling or unable to address our concerns," Wyndham Chairman Stephen Holmes stated in a declaration.



Holmes continued that the "proposed transaction likely would take more than a year to even determine if, and on what terms, it could clear antitrust review."



Choice Hotels made an unsolicited offer to acquire Wyndham, which boasts 24 brands including Super8, Travelodge, and Days Inn. This proposal comes after Choice Hotels had withdrawn from negotiations a few weeks earlier. The offer had an overall estimated value of approximately USD7.8 billion, and when factoring in Wyndham's debt, the total deal was valued at USD9.8 billion.



The proposed deal presented a 30 percent premium over Wyndham's closing stock price on the preceding Monday. It was part of Choice Hotels' ongoing efforts to establish a significant presence in the budget hotel sector and strengthen its position in the industry.



In a statement, Choice Hotels CEO Patrick Pacious disclosed that the two companies had been engaged in negotiations for approximately six months to merge the budget-friendly hotel companies. However, when Wyndham terminated these talks, Choice Hotels opted to make its takeover offer public.



"We were therefore surprised and disappointed that Wyndham decided to disengage," Pacious stated, also saying that "while we would have preferred to continue discussions with Wyndham in private, following their unwillingness to proceed, we feel there is too much value for both companies' franchisees, shareholders, associates, and guests to not continue pursuing this transaction."

