China pledges to assist Gaza Palestinians

(MENAFN) China has expressed deep concern over the repercussions of the ongoing Israeli blockade of Gaza. Beijing's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, announced that China is taking steps to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected in the region. This declaration came in the aftermath of the United Nation Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution proposed by Russia regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



Zhang emphasized China's unwavering commitment to advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Middle East. The goal is to prevent the conflict from escalating further and to avert a worsening of the situation. He stressed the importance of nations adopting an impartial and just stance to prevent large-scale conflicts and humanitarian crises, and to safeguard both regional and international security.



Of particular concern to Zhang was Israel's blockade of Gaza, which has been in place for over a week since its implementation on the previous Monday. This measure was enacted in response to a surprise attack by Hamas militants on neighboring Israel on October 7. Israeli authorities have stated that they will not restore the supply of vital resources such as fuel, water, and electricity to Gaza until all hostages held by the Palestinian militants are released.



The Chinese representative conveyed Beijing's deep apprehension about the consequences of Israel's complete blockade of Gaza. He called on Israel to cease what he characterized as the "collective punishment of the population of Gaza." China's stance underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region and finding a sustainable resolution to the ongoing conflict.



