Guardian ends its four-decade working relationship with cartoonist Steve Bell

(MENAFN) In a significant development, The Guardian, a renowned British newspaper, has severed its four-decade-long association with veteran cartoonist Steve Bell. The decision came after Bell's critical depiction of the Israeli government's stance on Gaza was deemed to have employed an alleged anti-Semitic trope. A spokesperson for The Guardian confirmed the termination of Steve Bell's contract, as reported by The Telegraph on Sunday.



The contentious cartoon in question portrays Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the midst of a bizarre act - preparing to conduct surgery on himself. With boxing gloves donned and scalpel in hand, Netanyahu appears poised to make an incision in the shape of Gaza. Bell expressed his frustration on social media, lamenting the increasing difficulty of addressing this subject matter for The Guardian without being accused of perpetuating 'anti-Semitic tropes'.



Bell recounted receiving what he described as an ominous phone call from the editorial desk shortly after submitting the cartoon. In the call, he was reportedly told, "Jewish bloke; pound of flesh; antisemitic trope", implying a perceived resemblance to Shylock, the Jewish antagonist from Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Merchant of Venice'. Shylock famously demanded a pound of flesh from his Christian adversary as collateral for an unpaid debt. However, Bell staunchly contested the comparison, asserting that it held no relevance to his work. Notably, the cartoon featured a caption reading "After David Levine," a homage to the late cartoonist of The New York Review of Books.



David Levine's 1966 piece, titled 'Johnson's Scar', served as the inspiration for Bell's controversial cartoon. Levine's work was a satirical take on a contemporaneous photograph capturing then-United States President Lyndon Johnson displaying the scar left after his gallbladder surgery. In Levine's rendition, the scar was cleverly shaped to resemble Vietnam, a poignant commentary on the United States military intervention in the region. The connection to this earlier work offers insight into Bell's intent, underscoring the layered nature of political satire.



The decision to part ways with Steve Bell marks a significant juncture in The Guardian's longstanding relationship with the veteran cartoonist. This incident serves as a testament to the heightened sensitivities surrounding political commentary, particularly in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the ongoing debate over the boundaries of free speech in modern media.



MENAFN18102023000045015687ID1107262437