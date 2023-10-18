Canadian organization ask lawmakers to classify bombing of Gaza hospital as war crime

(MENAFN) 300 organizations demanded on Tuesday that the bombing of a Gaza hospital be classified as a war crime in an open letter addressed to senior Canadian lawmakers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



The incident claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including children. The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) Facebook page has a request to denounce the attack.



The NCCM and the other organizations condemn Israel, but Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group are squabbling over who is to blame for the crime.



“Today, Israeli forces bombed the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City,” the post declares. “At least 500 people have died as a result, including children. Other estimates put the casualty number even higher.



“This is a war crime. It must be condemned. We, the undersigned, are asking you and the leaders in this country to publicly and clearly condemn it.”



The leaders of the Conservative and New Democrat parties, as well as Trudeau, Melanie Joly, the foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, and deputy prime minister, are all addressed in the letter.



A total of 300 mostly Muslim groups are listed as signatories by the NCCM.



Previously on Tuesday, Trudeau denounced the shelling as “horrific and absolutely unacceptable.”



"International humanitarian and international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases," Trudeau informed journalists. However, the letter was published on NCCM’s Facebook page late Tuesday.

