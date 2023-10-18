Brussels radical attacker gets shot dead in cafe

(MENAFN) A gunman who murdered two Swedish soccer admirers in Brussels on Monday in an Islamist radical assault has passed away following the firefight with law enforcement, representatives as well as press have stated.



Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden assured the suspect’s passing on Tuesday`s early hours, stating he was surely recognized as the committer of the radical assault. She expressed gratitude to the police for their actions towards the predicament.



Belgian press has reported beforehand that the male had been surrounded at a cafe in the Schaerbeek community to the northeast of the capital. He was immediately taken to the hospital after being shot in the torso, and passed away briefly later.



The establishments have stated they are looking into whether the extremist was part of a group or operated alone, as was firstly thought.



The gunman started shooting at humans showing up at the Euro 2024 qualifying match in Brussels on Monday`s late hours, causing the match getting cancelled at half-time.



Following the first shooting, the attacker wounded a third human somewhere else in Brussels, based on the Belgian press. Footages released online have displayed a male dressed in an orange coat also driving a scooter, weaponized with an attack rifle.



In a footage that the murder obviously cought on camera also uploaded on the web, he presented himself as Abdesalem Al Guilani, a supporter of the radical assembly Islamic State, (IS, previously ISIS). He stated that was retaliating wrongdoings towards Muslims.



