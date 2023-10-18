(MENAFN) Recently the United States Department of State issued a statement with the title “How the People’s Republic of China Seeks to Reshape the Global Information Environment.” Within it, Washington blames China for giving a job to “a variety of deceptive and coercive methods as it attempts to influence the international information environment.” It states “Beijing’s information manipulation spans the use of propaganda, disinformation, and censorship” as China “spends billions of dollars annually on foreign information manipulation efforts.”



At the very beginning, the statement recognizes every nation`s right to “tell its story to the world” however, stated “a nation’s narrative should be based on facts and rise and fall on its own merits.” Obviously, the paper's writers thought there was no irony in these sayings coming from the United States, the utmost district propagator of misrepresentation, narrative alteration as well as trickery in the globe. This is the nation whose own deceptions have functioned as pretext for agonizing conflicts– look at the Gulf of Tonkin occurrence prior to the Vietnam conflict, or the statements regarding Saddam Hussein’s arms of mass elimination that caused the intrusion of Iraq.



Intent aside, China’s actual capability to impact the international data surroundings is fragile in comparison to America’s. Beijing is deprived from many compensations relished by Washington, together with talking the globe`s official tongue, which infuses within all culture, literature, music, news press, as well as movies. The United States is a data hegemon, so, that’s why China has not been capable of detaining the alterations in public view in Western nations which branches from the United States presidential management.



