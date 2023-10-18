Ongoing month-long strike led by UAW impacts broader US economy

(MENAFN) The ongoing month-long strike led by the United Auto Workers (UAW) against the major Detroit automakers, often referred to as the Big Three, is increasingly impacting not only the automotive industry but the broader US economy as well. New data reveals that the strike's cost to the US economy has surged to nearly USD8 billion.



Data from the Michigan-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group (AEG), released on Monday, highlights that the UAW strike, now in its fifth week, has resulted in an economic cost of USD7.7 billion through the end of the fourth full week.



Breaking down the impact, AEG's analysis indicates that the simultaneous, though limited, strike by UAW members against the automakers has resulted in approximately USD359 million in lost wages for workers. On the corporate side, the Big Three automakers (Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis) have collectively lost an estimated USD3.45 billion. Additionally, dealers and customers are jointly facing a loss of approximately USD1.21 billion. Suppliers, who play a vital role in the automotive supply chain, have been significantly affected, absorbing a hit of at least USD2.67 billion.



These figures underscore the far-reaching consequences of labor disputes in the automotive industry and emphasize the economic interdependence of various sectors, from workers to suppliers to customers, all of whom are feeling the impact of this prolonged strike.



"We’ve entered the danger zone for many suppliers, and more than one production line," Patrick Anderson, AEG principal as well as CEO, stated in a declaration. "Without a settlement soon, a plausible restart with higher costs will likely lead to some permanent losses of production, and suppliers that will need financial assistance to return to operation."

