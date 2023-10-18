Archbishop of Canterbury laments loss of lives in Gaza hospital attack

(MENAFN) The archbishop of Canterbury, the most powerful religious figure in England, lamented the "devastating loss of innocent lives" caused by an airstrike on the Anglican Church-run Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.



"This is an appalling and devastating loss of innocent lives. The Ahli hospital is run by the Anglican Church. I mourn with our brothers and sisters – please pray for them," Justin Welby stated on X, reacting to the fatal Israeli airstrike on the hospital, which caused death to hundreds of Palestinians.



"I renew my appeal for civilians to be protected in this devastating war," he also said.



On the church-run establishment, the Facebook page for the Baptist School of Allied Health Sciences in Gaza declared: “In 1954 Baptists began operating Ahli Arab Hospital, in Gaza City, which they turned over to the Anglicans in 1981.”



At least 500 people were murdered in the Israeli airstrike on the hospital, Health Ministry representative Ashraf al-Qudra informed a news agency.



On the eleventh day of the conflict, a growing number of non-governmental organizations and world leaders expressed their opinion that the Israeli bombing campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip, which includes homes, hospitals, and places of worship, violates international law and might even be considered a war crime.

