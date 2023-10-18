“Save Children” ask for ceasefire amid severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Save the Children asked for an "immediate ceasefire," amid a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and issued a warning that the number of casualties would rise as water supplies run out.



"More than 1,000 children have reportedly been killed in 11 days of airstrikes on Gaza – one child every 15 minutes – with children making up a third of total fatalities in Gaza," the UK-based charity stated in the declaration.



Referring to the "already dire humanitarian situation" in Gaza which is under "total siege," it cited an alert on Monday by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinians in the Near East around clean water.



"People – particularly young children - will soon start dying of dehydration," decalred UNRWA.



"Water is running out and time is running out for the children of Gaza,” stated Jason Lee, executive of the Save the Children's Palestine office. “Without an end to fighting – without a ceasefire – thousands of children’s lives hang in the balance."



Regarding claims that the Israeli government had restored water supplies to southern Gaza on Sunday, the NGO pointed out that water pumps that rely on electricity had not functioned in the Gaza Strip for the past four days due to power outages.



"This morning, the UN warned that all hospitals in Gaza are believed to have only about 48 hours of fuel left to operate backup generators, putting thousands of patients, including children, at immediate risk," it continued.

