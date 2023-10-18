2 politicians urge Biden to work for "immediate ceasefire" after Israeli airstrike at Gaza hospital

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Two Democratic politicians urged US Leader Joe Biden to work for an "immediate ceasefire" following an Israeli airstrike in the besieged Gaza Strip hit a hospital, murdering hundreds, with one blaming Biden of having a "war and destruction only approach.”



"Israel just bombed the (Al-Ahli) Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that," Spokesperson Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American female politician in Congress, said in a post on X.



Tagging Leader Biden's X account, she stated: "This is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.”



"Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood," she further mentioned.



Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota stated that attacking a hospital is "among the gravest of war crimes."



"The IDF (Israeli army) reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific," she stated, asking Biden to "push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter."



According to Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in an interview with a Turkish news agency, the Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night resulted in the devastating loss of more than 500 lives.

