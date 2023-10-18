Australian Tea Masters Chose Indiana's Littleberry Press As Book Distributor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're excited about this new collaboration not only because of the titles we can now publish but also because of the topic. Tea is sometimes underrated in its place in culture and social interactions.” - Anita Schafer

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Australian Tea Masters, a leading organization for tea education , and Littleberry Press today announced a unique collaboration allowing the independent publisher to distribute the Australian tea education books in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other countries in Europe and the Americas.

The Australian Tea Masters founder, Sharyn Johnston, has authored two books for tea masters training and two children's tea books. The Tea Sommelier Handbook and Tea Blending Handbook have been available in Australia, but with the new relationship, these books can be purchased and readily shipped throughout the U.S. and beyond.“We're excited about this new collaboration not only because of the titles we can now publish, but also because of the topic. Tea is sometimes underrated in its place in culture and social interactions,” says Anita Schafer, Littleberry's Publisher and a certified tea sommelier.

Currently in production with Littleberry are the following titles:

A Cuppa with Camellia – Welcome to Sri Lanka (ISBN 978-0-6457353-1-4)

A Cuppa with Camellia – Welcome to South Korea (ISBN 978-0-6457353-2-1)

The Tea Sommelier Handbook, 2023 Edition (ISBN 978-0-6457353-0-7)

Tea Blending Handbook (ISBN 978-0-646-82219-8)

The books can be purchased from Littleberry Press ( ) and will also be available from online booksellers and retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, Target, Walmart, and more.

ABOUT AUSTRALIAN TEA MASTERS - Australian Tea Masters is the leading organisation for tea training and tea education in Australasia. Our mission is to create a vibrant global community of passionate individuals who share an understanding of the importance, diversity and enjoyment that comes from drinking loose-leaf teas. Through rigorous training courses, events and workshops we educate others about the artistry behind sourcing, preparing and enjoying high-quality loose-leaf teas from around the world.

ABOUT LITTLEBERRY PRESS - Littleberry Press is an independent publisher committed to releasing books that encourage critical thinking and promote constructive discourse on social, cultural, political, and economic issues affecting life in the U.S. We publish books of academic resources, history, and creative nonfiction supporting a broad range of peoples and experiences.

