Home foreclosures increase, underscoring ongoing challenges faced by Americans

(MENAFN) A newly released report by real estate data provider ATTOM reveals that home foreclosures are increasing, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by Americans amid a persistent cost-of-living crisis. The report notes a significant 28% surge in foreclosure filings during the third quarter, totaling 124,539. These foreclosure filings encompass default notices, scheduled auctions, and bank repossessions. Moreover, compared to the same period last year, foreclosures have risen by a substantial 34%. This data highlights the economic hardships that many individuals and families in the United States are grappling with, emphasizing the need for solutions to address the housing and financial difficulties experienced by a significant portion of the population.



"Even with the national economic upturn and job stability, it's evident that some homeowners are still grappling with the pandemic's financial aftermath or encountering new challenges” Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM, commented.



The report further reveals that in September, there were 37,679 properties with foreclosure filings, marking an 11 percent increase from the previous month and an 18 percent rise compared to the same period in 2022. It's noteworthy that, despite this increase, current foreclosure levels are significantly below those recorded during the 2008 financial crisis, offering a perspective on the scale and impact of the foreclosure situation today in contrast to the widespread housing market challenges of the past.



"Foreclosure starts are nearly back to where they were two years ago when the federal government lifted a pandemic-related moratorium on most foreclosure filings," Barber stated. "This rise in foreclosures might also be attributed to pending filings finally processing."



The real estate market is facing a potential challenge with the resumption of student loan payments, which could exacerbate the existing problem of rising foreclosures. This issue has come to the forefront as the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments officially concluded at the start of October.



According to a recent survey conducted by Pulsenomics, a majority of economists have expressed concerns that the resumption of student loan payments will have a lasting impact on homeownership rates. Many experts predict that this impact could extend for at least a year, with some even suggesting that the repercussions might persist for a longer duration. The resumption of student loan payments has raised worries about the financial burden on individuals and its potential consequences for housing markets, potentially contributing to the challenges faced by homeowners and prospective buyers.

