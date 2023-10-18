US Muslim group CAIR criticizes Israel’s “war crime” after bombing hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) denounced "Israel’s latest war crime in Gaza" following a hospital shelling that caused death to hundreds of people.



"CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, also called on the Biden administration to demand an immediate ceasefire," it stated on Tuesday in a declaration.



It also restated its request for the "Biden administration to oppose Israel’s 'self-declared war crimes' after that nation’s government declared a 'siege' on the entire civilian population of Gaza and escalated a mass bombing campaign that has killed thousands, including more than 1,000 children," based on the declaration.



"After this heinous war crime, the international community can no longer turn a blind eye to the suffering of the Palestinian people under a cruel campaign of killing and displacement,” declared CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad, who is Palestinian-American.



Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra informed a Turkish news agency that the Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday resulted in the loss of more than 500 lives.



Videos shared on social media showed distressing scenes of numerous bodies strewn across the hospital premises.



According to a reporter from a Turkish news agency, there were thousands of Palestinians present at the hospital when it came under heavy bombardment.

MENAFN18102023000045015839ID1107262400