Insoluble Fiber Market Is Forecasted To Expand At A CAGR Of 6% By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global insoluble fiber market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period, with demand for use in functional food & beverages the highest.

Dietary fiber, generally referred to as roughage, is a type of carbohydrate present in plants. It is a type of plant-derived food that generally passes through the digestive track without being digested or breaking down. They are generally classified into soluble and insoluble fibers.

Key Takeaways:



Based on product type, lignin segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the projected period.

North America insoluble dietary fiber market is projected to expand at 6.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Currently, the U.S. accounts for over 60% share of the North America insoluble dietary fiber market.

China holds nearly 30% of the market share in the APAC insoluble dietary fiber market. With rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, demand for insoluble dietary fibers across Japan is poised to surge at a robust pace through 2033.

Growth Drivers:



Rising consumption of functional food products as well as supplements is a key factor driving the insoluble dietary fiber industry forward.

Growing consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles and ongoing research based on insoluble fibers are expected to help the market thrive swiftly over the next ten years. Introduction of novel products with enhanced functionality, especially by start-ups will elevate demand during the forecast period.

Restraints:



Several harmful effects including abdominal bloating and cramping associated with excessive consumption of insoluble dietary fibers is restraining the development. Presence of stringent norms in the pharmaceutical industry is also likely to limit the use of insoluble dietary fibers during the forthcoming decade.

Competitive Landscape:

Fact has profiled the following prominent manufacturers of insoluble fibers in its report



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Südzucker AG

SunOpta Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

CP Kelco US Inc.

Roquette Frères

AUSPERL Group Pty Ltd.

BarnDad Innovative Nutrition

Batory Foods

Emsland-Group

Food Ingredients Group (Interfiber)

Grain Processing Corporation

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

Nexira Inc. Unipektin Ingredients AG

Historical Trends Vs, Future Market Outlook

High demand for insoluble fibers in food fortification has allowed the market to experience gradual growth in the past half-decade. In the same period, demand for insoluble fiber was also supported by its use in animal feed.

In 2020, this industry was mildly hit by COVID-19 in 2nd and 3rd quarters. Slight decline in demand for insoluble fibers was noticed due to closure of countries' borders and economical pause.

However, soon after lockdowns were lifted, the economic curve resumed to grow, causing the insoluble fiber industry to get back on track. In fact, demand witnessed an upward surge, more than usual, owing to increased awareness amongst the public regarding the health benefits of dietary fibers.

In FY 2021, the market is anticipated to observe increased demand and is set to witness the same in the long-run forecast period as well. Overall, for 2021-2031, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6%.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report:

Product



Cellulose Insoluble Fiber

Hemicellulose Insoluble Fiber

Chitin & Chitosan Insoluble Fiber

Lignin Insoluble Fiber

Bran Insoluble Fiber

Resistant Starch Insoluble Fiber Others

Source



Fruits



Exotic Fruits



Citrus Fruits

Others

Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Legumes Others

Application



Pet Food with Insoluble Fiber

Functional Food & Beverages with Insoluble Fiber Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements with Insoluble Fiber

Region



North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan MEA

