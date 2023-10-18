Lebanese doctor reports traces of "white phosphorus" in 7 patients

(MENAFN) A Lebanese physician reported on Tuesday that 7 patients admitted to hospitals following Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon's border regions had "white phosphorus" traces in them.



A Turkish news outlet was informed by Muhammad Mustafa, a physician at the Emergency room of the Italian Hospital in Tyre, that “very high levels of sweating and vomiting were seen in the patients who came to our emergency department." "We could smell the phosphorus,” he added.



Pointing out that they wear gloves and masks ahead of examining the patients, Mustafa stated: "We took off the patients' clothes and washed them from head to toe with plenty of water.”



“Then oxygen therapy was performed,” he declared, also mentioning the patients involved five members of civil defense and two were citizens.



Ali Safiyeddin, the director of the Civil Defense Department in Tyre, informed a Turkish news agency that they have been actively engaged in efforts to evacuate the villagers who were left stranded in the area since the commencement of Israel's attack.



On Monday, He stated that the battels became “very violent” in the Ed-Duhaira village.



"There were bombings before, but yesterday they were very violent,” Safiyeddin noted.



“It was stated that the bombs were made with white phosphorus,” he stated, continuing: “We were in danger of suffocation due to the smoke of the bomb.”



He declared that they displaced an overall amount of 60 villagers who were at risk of suffocation because of the fumes in Duhaira. "Four people from our team were affected by the smoke and taken to the hospital."



Safiyeddin pointed to that they displaced villagers from the region in the war that erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on July 16, 2006 as well, stating: “We did not see such bombs at that time.”



“This is the first time we have seen such missiles. There was a lot of smell from the smoke in Ed-Duhaira," he noted.

