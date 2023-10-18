American consumers demonstrate resilience by increasing retail spending

(MENAFN) In September, American consumers demonstrated resilience by increasing their retail spending, even in the face of challenges such as rising inflation, elevated interest rates, and concerns about a potential economic recession. According to the Commerce Department, retail sales, encompassing purchases of various everyday items like cars, food, and gasoline, recorded a 0.7 percent increase during the month.



This figure surpassed the 0.3 percent growth anticipated by Refinitiv economists and was only slightly below the revised 0.8 percent gain reported for August. However, it's crucial to note that the September data is not adjusted for inflation, which implies that while consumers are spending more, they may be receiving less value for their money due to higher prices. In terms of specific sectors, consumers increased their spending at grocery stores, gas stations, health and personal care stores, as well as restaurants and bars. Furthermore, online shopping remained a popular choice, with spending at non-store retailers surging by 1.1 percent from the previous month, while miscellaneous store retailers recorded a substantial 3 percent increase during the month.



This data underscores the vital role consumer spending continues to play in the U.S. economy, even in the face of economic headwinds. Despite the prevailing challenges, consumers have displayed a willingness to open their wallets and contribute to the overall economic activity in the country.



"Consumer spending shows little sign of flagging, especially when purchases increased on everything from durable goods, such as autos, to the least durable goods, food and drink at bars and restaurants," This statement was made by Robert Frick, who serves as the corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

