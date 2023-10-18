Arab countries firmly denounce Israel’s airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday garnered widespread condemnation from various Arab states.



Official statements were released by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, as well as Libya, all of which expressed their strong condemnation of the attack. This military action resulted in the tragic loss of over 500 Palestinian civilians, as reported by the latest updates from the Health Ministry in Gaza.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry declared that it "condemns, in the strongest terms, the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children, (and) wounded and injured people."



The declaration pointed out that it "categorically rejects this brutal attack” and appealed to the international community to stop applying with double standards in the matter of “Israeli criminal practices.”



Qatari Foreign Ministry described the shelling of the hospital as “a brutal massacre and a heinous crime against defenseless civilians.”



It further mentioned that it was “a blatant violation of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.”



"The expansion of Israeli attacks in Gaza to include civilian targets, including hospitals, schools and population centers, is considered a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations and portends dire consequences for the security and stability of the region," it continued.



The attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was denounced and condemned by Oman's Foreign Ministry, which emphasized that it was a "war crime."

