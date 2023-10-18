UN Security Council calls for emergency meeting over Gaza hospital attack

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council has called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday in response to the recent attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. The meeting, as indicated by a statement from a UN spokesperson, is scheduled to convene at 10 AM local time (1400 GMT).



Notably, this meeting will take place in an open debate format, allowing member states to openly discuss and address the grave situation surrounding the hospital attack and its broader implications. The international community's growing concern and urgency to address this matter are reflected in the decision to hold this high-profile meeting.



The meeting will feature a vote on a draft resolution from Brazil proposing a 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza.



Earlier, a joint call for an urgent session of the Security Council was made by both Russia as well as the United Arab Emirates.



Ashraf al-Qudra, the Health Ministry spokesman, reported that more than 500 individuals lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike targeting Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday. Disturbing videos circulating on social media depicted bodies strewn across the hospital premises.



As stated by a correspondent from a Turkish news agency, when the hospital came under bombardment, there were thousands of Palestinians present at the site.

