Confidence within US housing market sees 3rd consecutive decline

(MENAFN) In October, confidence within the U.S. housing market saw its third consecutive decline, primarily attributed to the persistent increase in mortgage rates, which has been dampening consumer interest in new homes. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, a key gauge of the single-family housing sector, recorded a notable drop of five points, settling at 40. This represents the lowest level seen since January 2023 and follows a previous five-point decrease in September. It's important to note that any reading below 50 is viewed as an unfavorable indicator.



"Builders have reported lower levels of buyer traffic, as some buyers, particularly younger ones, are priced out of the market because of higher interest rates," NAHB Chair Alicia Huey, who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, expressed these concerns regarding the state of the housing market. "Higher rates are also increasing the cost and availability of builder development and construction loans, which harms supply and contributes to lower housing affordability."



Builder sentiment had been on an upward trajectory earlier this year, driven by a shortage of available resale homes that redirected potential buyers towards new construction. However, the sudden spike in mortgage rates above 7 percent in September had a stifling effect on the demand from prospective homebuyers.



The anticipation is that these elevated rates are here to stay, as the Federal Reserve has indicated the possibility of maintaining interest rates at their peak levels for an extended period, longer than originally expected. This outlook sets the tone for ongoing challenges in the housing market as it grapples with the impact of higher mortgage rates on buyer interest and affordability.



Presently, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are lingering at approximately 7.57 percent, as reported by Freddie Mac. This rate significantly surpasses the 6.92 percent rate noted just one year ago and the pre-pandemic average of 3.9 percent. In fact, it represents the highest level seen in over two decades. These elevated mortgage rates are indicative of the substantial changes and challenges the housing market has encountered, particularly as it grapples with the impact of rising interest rates on affordability and buyer demand.

MENAFN18102023000045015682ID1107262216