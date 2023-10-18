Anti-tank missile targets Israeli forces near Lebanese border

(MENAFN) According to an announcement from the Israeli military, an anti-tank missile struck Israeli forces early on Wednesday close to the border with Lebanon.



“Reports were received a short while ago that an anti-tank missile was launched by a military force in the area of the town of Shtula and the security fence on the Lebanese border,” the army declared in a post on X.



"Israeli forces responded with artillery shelling towards the source of the fire," it also mentioned.



The army's statement did not specify whether the attack had caused any casualties.



Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that five of its fighters had died in clashes with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, raising the total number of people who have died in its engagements with Israeli forces since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to nine.



In a diefferent announcement, Hezbollah declared on Tuesday that it attacked “an Israeli army vehicle in the Metulla site (in northern Israel) and a Zionist tank in the Ramim barracks, causing direct hits.”



In another statement, the army also acknowledged that it had targeted additional Israeli locations.



On Tuesday morning, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes in border areas in southern Lebanon and reportedly used phosphorus munitions on the Marjayoun-Khiam Plain, as reported by Lebanese media.



The Israeli-Lebanese border has been marked by heightened tensions and sporadic clashes between Hezbollah and Palestinian groups on one side, and Israel on the other, since October 7. These confrontations have unfortunately led to casualties and injuries on both sides.

MENAFN18102023000045015839ID1107262215