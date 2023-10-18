New bombardments across Gaza Strip murder over 30 Palestinians

(MENAFN) As reported by medical and local sources, at least 30 Palestinians lost their lives early on Wednesday as a result of artillery, air, as well as sea bombardments across the Gaza Strip.



According to reports received by a Palestinian news agency, the fatalities occurred when several homes in the northern Gaza Strip were targeted, leaving residents in harm's way.



Additionally, the violence claimed at least two lives in a heart-wrenching incident where a bakery in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip was bombed. This particular bakery played a vital role in providing essential sustenance, namely bread, to both camp residents and those who had been displaced from the northern regions of Gaza.



Tragically, another grim incident unfolded in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, as a residential apartment was targeted, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including an innocent child.



The intense artillery, aerial, and naval bombardments were widespread, encompassing not only the northern Gaza Strip, particularly the Jabalia area, and the Nuseirat camp but also reaching the Yarmouk neighborhood in central Gaza City.



Furthermore, an area near Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, which had previously fallen victim to Israeli bombardment, faced further destruction, leading to a staggering toll of deaths and injuries.



These relentless attacks spared no quarter, extending to civilian residences in the southern Gaza Strip, including the towns of Rafah and Khan Yunis, where they caused additional casualties and amplified the humanitarian crisis in the region.

