Israel’s airstrikes on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza kill over 500 people

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza resulted in the tragic loss of over 500 lives, as reported by Ashraf al-Qudra, the Health Ministry spokesman.



Disturbing footage depicted numerous casualties strewn across the hospital premises. According to a correspondent from the news agency, thousands of Palestinians were present at the hospital when it was subjected to intense bombardment.



The Israeli military, on its side, declared that reports of a potential airstrike on the hospital “are still under review.”



According to an Israeli newspaper, Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, has mentioned that he currently lacks complete information, and he has committed to sharing additional details as they become available.



The spokesman has also stated that it remains unclear whether the explosion at the hospital was a result of an Israeli airstrike.



Hamas, the Palestinian group, stated that Israel's attack on the hospital was a “genocide”.



The airstrike occurred on the 11th day of the ongoing conflict, and there is an increasing global outcry from non-governmental organizations and world leaders. They assert that the Israeli bombing campaign in the blockaded Gaza Strip, which includes targeting healthcare facilities, residences, and places of worship, is in violation of international law and may potentially amount to a war crime.

MENAFN18102023000045015839ID1107262213