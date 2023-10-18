Advantest Issues Call For Papers For VOICE 2024 Developer Conference In San Diego, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced a global call for papers for its VOICE 2024 Developer Conference focusing on leading-edge technologies and future trends. The conference will be held in San Diego, California, on June 3-5, 2024.

VOICE is the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, memory testers, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering, and technology development. The annual conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world's leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technology advancements and network with peers.

“VOICE continues to build on the success of over a decade of history, providing a space for technical experts from around the world to gather and discuss the latest test trends, technologies, and challenges facing our industry today,” said Linda Haenel, General Chair of VOICE 2024 and application consultant, Performance Digital Center of Expertise, Advantest Europe.“The upcoming event will showcase a comprehensive technical program covering various relevant topics, such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with professionals from leading semiconductor companies and gain knowledge of emerging technologies and best practices applicable to their work.”

Like previous years, VOICE 2024 will offer a wide array of learning opportunities through technical presentations, keynote addresses and technology kiosks. Advantest's VOICE 2024 call for papers focuses on these technology tracks and suggested topic areas:



Artificial Intelligence - AI aided testing, AI-generated code, smart data innovation & big data analytics and solutions addressing artificial intelligence

5G/Millimeter Wave - 5G communications, WiGig and wideband Radio Frequency (RF).

High-Performance Digital - High-Performance Computing (HPC), high-end mobile processors and power distribution.

Factory Automation - Methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production, including improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield, uptime and cost management.

Parametric Test - Cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, dynamic and predictive test flows and platform correlation techniques.

Hardware & Software Design Integration - Utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements.

Test Methodologies - Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements.

T2000 - Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, sensor cameras, massive parallelism, system level testing for SiP, and display driver testing.

Hot Topics - New market drivers and future trends, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence and IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes). Device/System Level Test - Specific procedures, Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles, and multi-chip system-in-package devices.

Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation at . To be considered, submissions must be received by November 8, 2023. Accepted abstracts will be notified on December 29, 2023. Attendees at the conference sessions in June 2024 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies.

For more information about the VOICE 2024 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit or email .

About VOICE 2024

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2024 on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at .

