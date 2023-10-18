2023 Greener Manufacturing Show A Resounding Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry professionals shared their knowledge and skills with manufacturing companies at the show

North America's leading event for environmental and sustainable manufacturing solutions delivered real-world, useful practices for a fast-changing industry.

- Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- More than 1000 manufacturing industry professionals and key executives attended the Greener Manufacturing Show , held in Atlanta October 11-12. Exhibitors at the show shared cutting-edge solutions to manufacturing challenges during this unique gathering of the brightest minds in global manufacturing.This was the second year the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance has partnered with Trans-Global Events from the UK to host this event in America. Based on the overwhelming positive feedback we have received, this event was a huge success,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.“With the massive growth of sustainable manufacturing in Georgia, GMA is excited to provide events like this to support the manufacturing industry.”A crucial offering at this year's show was training on essential information relative to current laws and regulations along with a host of new data which is required to be reported to a variety of agencies.During the educational sessions, top industry thought leaders shared their insights regarding upcoming trends in manufacturing.Some Georgia companies and executives highlighted at the conference include:.Qcells' Scott Moskowitz, Senior Director of Market Strategies and Public Affairs. Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will more than double production in Georgia, bringing 2500 new jobs to the state..Lattice Energy Solutions' Jeff Cliett, VP of Renewable Energy Technologies. Cliett talked to manufacturing companies about how to meet requirements and increase profits..id8's Kriston Sellier educated manufacturing professionals on the many benefits of showcasing their sustainable practices. This type of branding helps these companies stand out as employers of choice by highlighting their environmentally-friendly culture. A younger workforce wants to be part of a company with a green mindset.Conference attendees walked away with valuable skills, knowledge and tactics designed to keep their companies leading the field with respect to sustainability and greener manufacturing.About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia's manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at

