Transforming Healthcare Operations With Quantum Optimisation

NICO Predictive Workbench

Neural Insights for Clinic Operations (NICO) uses deep learning and quantum optimisation to revolutionise clinic operations.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Blue, a leading provider of AI-driven health tech solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of NICO (Neural Insights for Clinic Operations), a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionise the way clinics operate and manage patient demand.

"By harnessing the untapped potential of deep learning and quantum optimisation, NICO sets a new standard for clinic efficiency, optimised scheduling, and enhanced patient experiences," says Dr. Peter Catt, Director of Quantum & AI at Virtual Blue.

NICO employs advanced deep learning algorithms for precise patient demand forecasting and utilises quantum optimisation techniques for generating efficient schedules for both staff and equipment. The platform seamlessly integrates with your existing clinic systems, including RIS, PMS, and EHR, through HL7 FHIR-compliant APIs or Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Features and Benefits

Advanced Patient Demand Forecasting: NICO utilises deep learning algorithms to offer a granular view of patient demand. It allows clinics to assess not only immediate needs but also long-term trends, giving insights across various business units, departments, modalities, and procedures.

Quantum-Optimised Resource Scheduling: This feature leverages the power of quantum optimisation algorithms to automatically generate work schedules that are incredibly efficient. These schedules take into account a multitude of variables-ranging from staff skills and availability to equipment capacities-all aimed at achieving maximum service levels at minimum cost.

Real-Time Access to Schedules: Team members have real-time access to schedules on any web-enabled device ensuring agility and flexibility in resource management. This eliminates the time drain usually associated with manual scheduling adjustments, thereby improving operational efficiency.

Exceptional Performance Metrics

Clinics adopting NICO can anticipate remarkable improvements in operational efficiency, including a 30% reduction in patient wait times, a 20% increase in clinic efficiency, and a 15% growth in patient volumes. Moreover, healthcare providers can expect a 10% reduction in staff costs, significantly impacting the bottom line.

Azure Cloud-Hosted Security and Convenience

Experience the peace of mind that comes with a solution hosted on the Azure cloud, ensuring both convenience and robust security.

Global Accessibility

Virtual Blue is committed to making healthcare more accessible and efficient globally. The solution's Microsoft Azure cloud-based architecture makes it an ideal choice for healthcare providers worldwide.

