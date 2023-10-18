RJ Legend Announces Products Landing New Partner Overstock+ Bath Bed & Beyond

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Oct 17, 2023 (Issuewire )

RJ LEGEND the esteemed and trusted brand with premium home decoration and kitchen essentials, is thrilled to announce the availability of their seasonal cordless ceramic trees for Halloween and Christmas on Overstock (also known as Bed Bath & Beyond).

RJ Legend has consistently delivered quality products with a complete satisfaction guarantee, earning consumers' trust and securing its position as one of the most esteemed brands of 2023. The culmination of this trust has led to a strategic partnership between RJ Legend and Overstock (also known as Bed Bath & Beyond), bringing their cordless ceramic trees and other seasonal home decoration products to a broader audience.

These seasonal cordless ceramic trees infuse homes with the holiday spirit and add a touch of magic, evoking smiles from all who behold them. The product line includes two sizes, 15-inch- and 9-inch sizes, powered by three AA batteries for effortless placement on dining tables, countertops, desktops, and more. The 15-inch tree is available in various colors, including green, silver, silver champagne, and pumpkin black, while the 9-inch version is offered in silver, silver champagne, and pumpkin black.

Customers seeking to elevate their holiday décor with RJ Legend's seasonal cordless ceramic trees for Halloween and Christmas can now conveniently shop on Overstock. Discover the full range of RJ Legend home decoration products at your fingertips. Explore more to know about our products.

Our mission

"At RJ Legend, our believe is that every home deserves to be a reflection of the owner's personality and style. Our mission is to provide our customers with premium home decoration and kitchen asset options that inspire creativity, elevate their living spaces, and create lasting impressions

In addition to offering premium products, RJ Legend is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience. From fast and reliable shipping to attentive customer service, the brand goes above and beyond to ensure every customer is satisfied with their purchase. RJ Legend also offers a hassle-free returns policy to guarantee customer confidence and peace of mind

About RJ LEGEND

RJ Legend is a family-run company that provides essential household items for your family's needs

Our product range includes high-quality stainless-steel, kitchenware, seasonal decorations, and apparel for the Christmas and Halloween seasons. Our mission is to offer families premium-quality products at affordable price points.