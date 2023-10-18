Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov Leaves For Jeddah

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for
Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Jeyhun Bayramov will
participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee
of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held at
the ministerial level, regarding the latest events in the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone.
It was noted that Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will have a speech at
the event and bilateral meetings as part of the visit.
Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched a
large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Simultaneously,
several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement
infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli
forces. It is the first direct conflict within Israel's boundaries
since the 1948 Arab-Israeli military bases. As a result, Israel
formally declared war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed
Operation Iron Swords. Hamas described the Palestinian operation as
a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against
the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.
