Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov Leaves For Jeddah

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Jeyhun Bayramov will participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held at the ministerial level, regarding the latest events in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone.

It was noted that Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will have a speech at the event and bilateral meetings as part of the visit.

Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. It is the first direct conflict within Israel's boundaries since the 1948 Arab-Israeli military bases. As a result, Israel formally declared war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.