Community Rejects Australian Government's Anti-Azerbaijani Statement

The Western Azerbaijan Community rejects the Australian
Government's anti-Azerbaijani statement of 17 October 2023, Azernews reports.
The Community released a statement over the issue.
"Australia, which destroyed Aboriginal peoples, has not
recognized their rights to date still, voted against the UN
declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples and participated in
the invasion of Iraq under false accusations, is the last country
to issue a "warning" to Azerbaijan.
These days, joining like-minded countries in the UN Human Rights
Council and acting against Azerbaijan, the“expectations” of the
country, that voted against the recognition of the constitutional
rights of the aboriginal peoples, from Azerbaijan are nothing but
hypocrisy.
"Australia must stop approaching countries and issues based on
religious and ethnic sympathies and crusader mentality."
To recall, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and
Trade issued a statement and claimed that the Azerbaijani
government had "failed to protect the rights of ethnic and
religious minorities". The Community argued that this statement was
"unfounded and biased", and that it ignored the fact that
Azerbaijan had put an end to occupation, separatism, the“grey”
zone, and restored its territorial integrity, sovereignty,
historical justice, and international law.
The Community also noted that the Australian Government had
failed to address the rampant Azerbaijan-phobic tendencies in
Armenia, as well as the systematic violation of religious freedoms
in this country, the destruction of religious and cultural heritage
of Azerbaijan, including mosques and cemeteries.
The Community called on the Australian Government to revise its
statement, remove baseless claims, and reflect the facts of the
situation in Azerbaijan. It also urged the government to make
efforts to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia to their homes and protect their rights and
freedoms, including religious freedom after their return.
