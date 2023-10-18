(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has posted pictures showing the aftermath of the latest Russian strike on a residential quarter of Zaporizhzhia.

He uploaded the images on his Facebook page, as seen by Ukrinform.

“Overnight, Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, striking an ordinary five-story residential building. Eight apartments were destroyed. There are wounded and dead. There may be people under the rubble. Emergency rescue efforts are ongoing,” the president wrote.

Two killed, four injured in Russian missile attack oncity

He expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones to Russian terror.

“The evil state continues to use terror and wage war on civilians. I thank everyone who isn't silent and is helping us overcome this. We will do everything possible to bring the terrorist state to justice. Russian terror must be defeated,” Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Monday, October 18, the Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia.