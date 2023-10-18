Biden To Ask Congress For $100B For Ukraine Aid - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden is considering an additional request for nearly $100 billion, which would include defense aid to Israel and Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to informed sources, Ukrinform saw.

The assistance package also includes funding for domestic border security and assistance to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, sources said.

It is noted that the decision to include funding for border protection was included in the package in order to win GOP support in Congress as the force has long tied additional foreign aid to solving the problem of the influx of migrants into the United States.

A person familiar with the Biden administration's efforts to coordinate the aid request said the details of the package were still being worked out, adding that the allocation would cover the entire fiscal year.

The White House's previous request for $24 billion in aid to Ukraine was intended for only three months.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he expected the administration to send the request by the end of this week and that it would include military, diplomatic, intelligence, and humanitarian assistance to Israel.

"We would like to receive an additional package as soon as possible, because the needs are massive in both Israel and Ukraine.

As reported, on October 16, Biden said the U.S. is able to support Ukraine and Israel, and ensure its own defense at the same time.