Explosions Reported In Occupied Crimea

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, as seen by Ukrinform.

Channel subscribers report they heard a loud bang in Yevpatoria, which woke up many locals.

Another explosion was heard in the Saki district, likely in the Zaozernyi area.

A blast was also reported near the village of Romashkino, where a Russian anti-aircraft system is believed to be located.

A series of explosions was heard from the direction of Sevastopol in the Bakhchisaray district, which could also be Russia's air defenses but has not been verified.

It should be recalled that the Russian Black Sea fleet command has ordered warships to disperse across the water area, moving them toward Novorossiysk (Russia), as well as Feodosia and Kerch in occupied Crimea, away from the main base in Sevastopol. The move was confirmed by the Ukranian Navy spokesman, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.