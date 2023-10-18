Middle Corridor May Become Continental Bridge Of Belt And Road - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 18. By connecting
China, Central Asia, and Europe, the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) can become a
"continental bridge of the "Belt and Road", halving the time of
cargo transportation and significantly reducing transport costs,
said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his
speech at the opening ceremony of the III Forum of International
Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" in Beijing, Trend reports.
"Two intergovernmental agreements on the development of the
Trans-Caspian route were signed between Kazakhstan and China. I am
sure that they will soon bring tangible results. To more
effectively coordinate our efforts, I propose to create a
partnership network of large strategic ports, logistics centers,
and postal hubs. We are also interested in establishing joint
production of transport ships and containers," he said.
Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is ready to become a reliable air
bridge and a convenient harbor for the world's leading airlines,
ensuring stable traffic for passengers and cargo.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that
connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe,
bypassing the longer maritime routes.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107262133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.