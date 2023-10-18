Middle Corridor May Become Continental Bridge Of Belt And Road - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 18. By connecting China, Central Asia, and Europe, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) can become a "continental bridge of the "Belt and Road", halving the time of cargo transportation and significantly reducing transport costs, said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the opening ceremony of the III Forum of International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" in Beijing, Trend reports.

"Two intergovernmental agreements on the development of the Trans-Caspian route were signed between Kazakhstan and China. I am sure that they will soon bring tangible results. To more effectively coordinate our efforts, I propose to create a partnership network of large strategic ports, logistics centers, and postal hubs. We are also interested in establishing joint production of transport ships and containers," he said.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is ready to become a reliable air bridge and a convenient harbor for the world's leading airlines, ensuring stable traffic for passengers and cargo.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.