Another Trial Of Armenian War Criminal Kicks Off In Baku (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Another trial of
Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of
Meshali in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of
Armenian illegal armed groups, Trend reports.
The chairman of the Baku Military Court, Zeynal Aghayev, is
presiding over the trial.
The rapporteur on the criminal case is Judge Jamal
Ramazanov.
At the previous trial, a judicial investigation was launched,
and the prosecutor announced the indictment. Testimony from the
accused and victims was then heard.
Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international
wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained
at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.
In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member,
killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358
Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village
in Khojaly district.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
As many as 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal
case.
