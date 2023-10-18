Another Trial Of Armenian War Criminal Kicks Off In Baku (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Another trial of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian illegal armed groups, Trend reports.

The chairman of the Baku Military Court, Zeynal Aghayev, is presiding over the trial.

The rapporteur on the criminal case is Judge Jamal Ramazanov.

At the previous trial, a judicial investigation was launched, and the prosecutor announced the indictment. Testimony from the accused and victims was then heard.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

As many as 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.