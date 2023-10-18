Toursontheweb Revolutionizes Tour Booking With Comprehensive Global Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ToursOnTheWeb is the only travel search platform that brings local and international tour operators together on one easy-to-use, multi-lingual platform.

SINGAPORE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for organised, multi-day tours.Organised group tours and adventures continue to be a success and this mainly because it is so easy and convenient to move between cities, to discover new places, meet other people and socialise.Many travellers are familiar with a few local tour operators and travel agents and trust them for all their tour bookings and travel packages. They are missing out on real alternatives that offer similar experiences and comfort, but may have a different itinerary, or visit other destinations. It is now possible to search and compare thousands of great tours, cruises and expeditions while booking directly at the tour operator. A tour booking revolution.Paul van Schaik, CEO of ToursOnTheWeb:“For people who speak English as a 1st or 2nd language, it should be possible to choose whether to travel in an international group, or in a local tour group with fellow country men and women, or with a private tour group of friends and family. The choice of tour group and tour language will have an obvious effect on the kind of friends one makes along the way.”Group tours with local operators that include a flight may sometimes be cheaper, but international tour and cruise operators offer a lot more choice of travel style, comfort, worldwide destinations, itineraries and departure dates. Both offer excellent experiences.How it Works. Search and Compare.ToursOnTheWeb offers smart searches based on home country, destination, tour language, travel style, age group and budget. It brings local and international operators together on one platform giving the traveller a lot more options to choose from.This unique travel portal already features 15,000 group tours, private tours, self-drive tours, walking & bicycling tours, safaris, overlanding, (river) cruises and luxury expeditions to 180+ countries and territories on all 7 continents. Tours can begin at home, or at the destination, with or without flight. It is still growing.Tours, cruises and expeditions exist for all age groups in budget, comfort and luxury segments with prices per person between US$500 and US$50,000 and duration from 5 days up to 300 days (10 months). Tours and platform are available in European and Asian languages.Most listed operators are bonded with extensive financial protection for their travellers through affiliations, contributions and insurances. Many are socially responsible global citizens and very serious about sustainable travel. They are among the best and most reliable in the travel industry with excellent reviews.More Benefits for Travellers. Book at the Tour Operator.A few global Online Travel Agents exist for organised tours and cruises, but they are not really ideal for multi-day tours. Often the traveller will prefer to book directly at the trusted tour operator, avoiding additional and complex Terms and Conditions of a far-away foreign booking website or travel agent, while keeping deposits and other payments direct, safe and secure.ToursOnTheWeb does not accept bookings. Travellers can use comprehensive filters and run side-by-side comparisons to find their next tour or cruise. A simple click will redirect the user to a specific tour page at the operator's website for even more and up-to-date information, current availability, online/offline booking at no extra cost and knowledgeable customer support. ONLY the Terms and Conditions of the operator apply after booking.Paul van Schaik:“ToursOnTheWeb combines convenience with choice and confidence on one easy-to-use platform for people of all ages. Travellers have been looking for this for a very long time. It is a one-of-a-kind alternative to large online and traditional travel agents as well as travel fairs, while offering lots of extra features and information. We show you an amazing world.“Travellers who are planning their next trip and looking for interesting destinations, itineraries or an organised tour should visit toursontheweb. It is the easiest way to be inspired and prepared for new adventures and experiences.

