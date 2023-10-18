Wintershall Dea Signs Decarbonization Agreement With ADNOC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- An agreement outlining collaboration on global opportunities for decarbonization has been signed between Germany energy operator Wintershall Dea and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), with a particular focus on activities within Germany.
Part of the agreement calls for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal between ADNOC and the German utility provider RWE. Additional cargoes have been reserved for German consumers this year.
A spokesperson from ADNOC commented on the deal:“Our partnership with Wintershall Dea could expand our low-carbon hydrogen production to Europe, where we have already sent demonstration cargoes to our customers. Partnerships such as these are essential for the development of a hydrogen economy and successful energy transition.”
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
