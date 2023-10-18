Ooredoo Launches Feature To Enable Online Sim Purchase For Visitor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to revolutionising digital experiences, Ooredoo Qatar has launched a new feature to allow foreign visitors to purchase an eSIM or physical SIM online by confirming their identity with their passport details.

An easy-to-use eSIM QR code will be generated as soon as the order is placed and activated once the customer connects to the Ooredoo network. Physical SIM cards will be delivered to any location of customer choice in Qatar.

Building on the success of Ooredoo's World Cup 2022 initiative, which allowed visitors to purchase SIM cards online using their Hayya identification card, this new feature offers an equally secure and more comprehensive digital solution for the purchase of mobile services with the use of passport documents.

As Expo 2023 Doha progresses, Ooredoo invites all visitors to benefit from this state-of-the-art solution, promising a seamless, swift, and secure digital experience.