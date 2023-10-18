Al Muraikhi Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Greece, Singapore Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic H E Ioannis Ioannidis (pictured), and Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore H E Wong Chow Ming. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance the relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to a closer cooperation in various fields.