Intaj Exhibition To Spotlight Arab World's Cinema, Opens On Sunday

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has announced that the“Intaj” exhibition is set to return for its second year at the Sikkat Wadi Msheireb in Mshereib Downtown Doha.

This year, the spotlight will shine on the“Arab World's Cinema,” offering a journey into the region's rich film history, it revealed on its social media handle.

The exhibition is scheduled to welcome visitors from October 22 to January 20, 2024, with doors open from 10am to 10pm every day, except for Fridays when it will be accessible from 2pm to 10pm.

Intaj ('production' in English) is presented by the Ajyal Film Festival, a cinematic event scheduled from November 8 to 16.

In its inaugural year, Intaj delved into the history of Qatar's film, television, and theatre movements. The exhibition was divided into several galleries, including 'Taking Centre Stage,' 'Tuned In,' 'A Focus on Filmmaking,' 'The Interactive Age of Storytellers Gallery,' and 'The Story of Cinema.'

Meanwhile, DFI has extended an invitation for film enthusiasts to participate in the Ajyal Jury Experience. The registration window remains open until October 31, with a registration fee of QR500. Siblings can benefit from a discounted registration fee of QR350 per person.

DFI elaborated on the essence of Ajyal, emphasising that it brings together young individuals aged between 8 and 25 from diverse corners of the globe. This convergence fosters a shared spirit of cultural exchange and meaningful dialogue

Ajyal stands as a celebration of the transformative power of film and hosts a diverse array of engaging workshops, compelling screenings, lively discussions, and invaluable opportunities for jurors to learn from internationally renowned creative talents, DFI explained.

The institute reinforced the significance of young voices in the world of cinema, stating:“As an Ajyal Juror, your opinion truly matters. By casting your vote, you decide which directors will receive funding towards their next project, helping to guide, support, and champion cinema that resonates deeply with your generation.”

There are three Ajyal Competition juries in three age groups and these are Mohaq, Hilal, and Bader.

Mohaq, translating to 'New Moon' in Arabic, accommodates Ajyal's youngest jurors aged 8 to 12.

The Hilal jury, representing the 'Crescent Moon' in Arabic, comprises jurors aged 13 to 17. Lastly, the Bader jurors, meaning 'Full Moon' in Arabic, are the most mature, aged 18 to 25, and will be tasked with selecting their favorite films from a selection of features and a program of short films.

For those interested in registering as jurors, detailed information can be found on DFI's official website at dohafilminstitute.