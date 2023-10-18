Civil Services And Government Development Bureau Organises First Meetings Of Leaders Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Services and Government Development Bureau recently organised the first meetings of the leaders programme, which brought President of Civil Service and Government Development Bureau H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa together with assistant undersecretaries in governmental authorities.

The leaders programme, which is organised by the Institute of Public Administration in the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau, aims to build leadership skills and develop the institutional work of assistant undersecretaries in the State of Qatar.

In this context, H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa stressed that this programme represents a valuable opportunity for participants of assistant undersecretaries in government authorities to acquire the necessary skills and experience that will help them enhance and develop the work environment and performance of government institutions in the State of Qatar.

His Excellency said that the program provides participants with access to global sources of knowledge and experiences that contribute to their development as leaders and government officials, as they will train on global best practices and gain new insights that contribute to improving government performance and enhancing services provided to citizens.

His Excellency indicated that the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau is moving towards developing a variety of administrative and training programmes that cover various aspects of management, leadership, and specialized programmes - including the leaders programme - which contribute to enhancing the administrative capabilities of employees and enables them to achieve institutional goals effectively.

His Excellency noted the most prominent developments in the field of government development, including the Sharek platform and the Qatar Government Excellence Award.

The meeting reviewed the main challenges facing governmental authorities and discussed the solutions and procedures followed.

This meeting is the first that brings together the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and the assistant undersecretaries in government authorities, with the aim of creating an effective dialogue, building bridges of communication, learning about the most prominent developments in the fields of civil service and government development, and reviewing the challenges and innovative solutions to them.

The meeting is set to be held periodically to follow up on what was discussed in previous meetings.