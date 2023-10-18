RACA Calls For Joint International Efforts For Poverty Reduction In The World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) marked the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which is celebrated annually on October 17.

This year's theme calls for universal access to decent work and social protection as a means to uphold human dignity for all people and emphasize that decent work must empower people and provide fair wages and safe working conditions.

In a statement, the authority said that reducing poverty at the global level is considered a common goal that all countries seek to achieve, and it tops the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations as combating it requires joint international efforts and cooperation between governments, international organisations and civil society.

RACA added that eradicating poverty in the world is one of the most prominent challenges facing humanity and greatly affects the lives of millions of people around the world, pointing out the importance of eradicating it; where it violates basic human rights and leads to social and economic unrest.

RACA indicated that if the poor segments can integrate into their economies, they will increase consumption and production, and thus stimulate the growth of their economy as required.

The authority said that the efforts of Qatari humanitarian charitable societies and organizations, which are supervised by the authority and provide them with all support and assistance to facilitate their work in the field of combating poverty, are highlighted through humanitarian and development projects, pointing out that it has gained the trust of the global community thanks to its tireless efforts to support humanitarian and relief issues.

It noted that the aid and projects of Qatari humanitarian charitable societies and organizations have reached various parts of the world. These institutions have become an integral part of the United Nations plan to combat poverty and economic empowerment through income-generating projects to work to improve the living conditions of the various groups of communities in which it works.