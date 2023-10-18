Demand For Parcel Sortation Systems Market Is Likely To Touch US$ 2.7 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global parcel sortation systems market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit US$ 2.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032 (forecast period). Fact, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Parcel Sortation Systems market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and market growth trends.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Parcel Sortation Systems market.

Key findings of the Parcel Sortation Systems market study:



Regional breakdown of the Parcel Sortation Systems market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Parcel Sortation Systems vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Parcel Sortation Systems market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Parcel Sortation Systems market.

Competition Landscape

The worldwide parcel sortation systems market is highly competitive and fragmented. Key manufacturers of parcel sortation systems are pursuing strategies such as product launches, heavy expenditure on research and development, partnerships, and acquisition to maintain and solidify their market presence.



Invata Intralogistics opened a 406,000-square-foot omnichannel fulfillment center in Florence, New Jersey, for Destination Maternity Corporation in October 2022. The company designed, developed, and managed a warehouse automation system that handled all aspects of Destination Maternity's retail distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, wholesale distribution, and reverse logistics processing. Among the systems included were a Bomb Bay sorter supplying 600 discharge destinations at sortation speeds averaging 15,000 units per hour, 5 narrow belt sorters, 24v routing sorters, linear motion systems, machine interface stations, and 11 merges.

Interroll Group released Split Tray Sorter in March 2022. For the automatic sortation of conveyed products weighing up to 12 kilograms, the innovative device ensured maximum availability, a very long service life, and quick payback times. With this, the company supplied appropriate solutions for logistics service providers as well as express, courier, and parcel service providers to increase the productivity of customer-oriented distribution centers by effectively segregating small parts from other transport items.

Satake released the“NIRAMI series,” its newest and largest optical sorter in terms of size and capacity, in June 2021. The latest high-performance Optical Sorter,“NIRAMI” from Satake, is designed to effectively sort grains, seeds, pulses, and a variety of other items. Nirami's different sizes, with extra-wide chutes and customizable configurations, make it perfect for a wide range of applications and processing capabilities. These newly developed optics detect and differentiate subtle color changes using RGB full-color cameras and optional infrared (IR) cameras. Interroll has expanded its successful portfolio of automated sortation solutions with the introduction of a new drop tray sorter, the Split Tray Sorter MT015S, in March 2021.

Key Segments of Parcel Sortation Systems Industry Research



By Component:



Hardware



Software

Services

By Type:



Linear

Loop

By End Use:



Logistics



e-Commerce



Airports



Food & Beverages

Other End Uses

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Queries addressed in the Parcel Sortation Systems market report:



Why are the Parcel Sortation Systems market players targeting regions for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Parcel Sortation Systems market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Parcel Sortation Systems market? What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Parcel Sortation Systems market?

E-Mail: