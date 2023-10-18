Core42 and Hader Collaborate to Develop Smart Digital Solutions for Safety and Security

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Dubai, UAE, 17 October 2023: Core42, a G42 company and the leading digital transformation provider offering a vast array of technological capabilities and solutions that enable the delivery of Enterprise AI and national-scale AI programs, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hader Security & Communications Systems, an Abu Dhabi-based systems integrator to establish a strategic cooperative partnership to equip critical entities with advanced digital solutions for safety and security.



The agreement was formalized in an official signing ceremony during GITEX Global 2023 by Mohamad Tabbara, CEO of Hader, and Ihsan Anabtawi, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Core42. Over the next three years, the efforts of this partnership will focus on exploring key solutions and opportunities to provide digital solutions for mission-critical sectors and infrastructure such as public services and oil & gas.



Under the agreement, both parties will work cohesively to provide their customers with an array of services that include telecommunication systems equipment installation and maintenance, VAaaS (Video Analytics as a Service), PCaaS (PC as a service), development of public safety systems and retail sale of alarm and surveillance apparatuses and equipment.



Ihsan Anabtawi, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Core42, said: “Core42 is pleased to explore cutting-edge solutions with one of the largest home-grown security and communications systems integrators, such as Hader. This partnership signifies our shared dedication to improving the digital security of mission-critical industries, leading to smarter, more resilient, and more efficient operations. Partnering with Hader will not only give us the opportunity to explore more innovative solutions together in this realm but also increase our offerings in our Public Services and Energy & Utilities verticals. The opportunity to combine our digital expertise with Hader’s industry experience can raise the bar for industry standards, enabling more secure operations.”



Mohamad Tabbara, CEO of Hader, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Core42 to create a synergy that will drive innovation and redefine industry standards. This strategic partnership is built on shared values, a commitment to excellence, and a mutual desire to deliver unparalleled value to our customers. Hader’s expertise in the security and communications field in tandem with Core42’s extensive expertise in digital transformation will open new avenues for growth and development for both entities.”



This partnership with Hader will build further on Core42’s existing strong capabilities that maximize the power of technology in mission-critical sectors to shape a better world and further human progress. By putting the end user at heart, Core42’s transformational digital solutions are designed to make an impact on the sectors shaping the world and its communities.





