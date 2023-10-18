Americas Market Powered By Record Demand For Managed Services In Q3, ISG Indextm Shows

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Enterprises, wary over uncertain economy, embrace sourcing as a hedge against rising costs

The Americas ISG IndexTM, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, shows third-quarter ACV for managed services climbed 25 percent, to a record $6.0 billion.

“The Americas turned in its best quarter ever for managed services,” said Todd Lavieri, ISG vice chairman and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific.“Demand was powered by a record $3.8 billion of new-scope ACV, up 31 percent from last year, while the ACV of restructured contracts rose 16 percent, to $2.2 billion. There was robust contracting activity as well, with 376 deals signed in the quarter, the second-best quarter ever for deal volume.”

Among the contracts signed in the quarter, the Americas produced four megadeals – contracts with annual value of at least $100 million – worth a combined $710 million of ACV.

The picture for cloud-based as-a-services (XaaS) solutions was not as rosy. For the third quarter, ACV in this segment was down 17 percent, to $6.2 billion, its third consecutive double-digit decline year over year in a quarter.

“Enterprises right now are looking to maximize the ROI they are getting from their existing cloud resources and solutions, rather than investing more,” Lavieri noted.“There was a surge in buying during the pandemic to support remote work; we're seeing that level off for the time being.”

With a sluggish XaaS market, the combined market in the Americas – both managed services and XaaS – was flat in the third quarter, at $12.2 billion of ACV.

Within managed services, IT outsourcing (ITO) climbed 42 percent, to $4.8 billion of ACV, fueled by surging demand for application development and maintenance (ADM) services, with ACV of $3.4 billion, up 72 percent from the prior year. Business process outsourcing (BPO), meanwhile, shrank 16 percent, to $1.2 billion, with only engineering, research and development (ER&D) and finance and accounting services showing meaningful growth.

On the XaaS side, spending on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) declined 25 percent, to $3.9 billion, while software-as-a-service (SaaS) rose 3 percent, to $2.4 billion.

Year-to-Date Results

The Americas' combined market was down 7 percent through nine months, to $35.4 billion, on slowing demand for XaaS. It was the first time the region saw a decline in ACV for this period.

Managed services ACV reached a new record of $15.7 billion, up 6 percent. Within managed services, ITO advance 21 percent, to $11.6 billion, while BPO slid 20.5 percent, to $4.2 billion.

A total of 1,090 managed services contracts were signed year to date, up 3 percent, including 13 megadeals worth a combined $2 billion of ACV. Defensive sectors such as energy (up 62 percent) and healthcare and pharmaceuticals (up 120 percent) had record-high ACV year to date, while financial services declined 12 percent and manufacturing was down 9 percent.

XaaS spending year to date was down 16 percent, to $19.6 billion, the first time the XaaS market has declined in the Americas for the first nine months. IaaS slumped 20 percent, to $12.4 billion, and SaaS declined 6 percent, to $7.2 billion.

2023 Global Forecast

ISG raised its forecast for managed services growth by 40 basis points, to 5.4 percent for the year, and maintained its forecast for XaaS revenue growth in 2023 at 11.5 percent.

“From a macroeconomic perspective, we're seeing slower decision-making, spending being stretched over longer periods of time, and persistent concerns with energy prices and the expectation of a prolonged period of high interest rates,” Lavieri said.

“With that said, clients continue to restructure their IT landscape to adopt multi-cloud environments and hybrid work arrangements. Businesses across industries are beginning to experiment with enterprise-grade GenAI use cases, although the procurement risks are many, while both the upside benefits and downside challenges still need further analysis. Given these scenarios, we expect the applications market to continue to expand in 2024.”

