Philly Phinancial Literacy Week Returns For Its Sixth Year

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) From October 16 – October 19, 2023, Philly Phinancial Literacy Week will host events throughout Philadelphia to spread message of financial education and empowerment

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PPLW - Philly Phinancial Literacy Week INC (PPLW), a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding access to economic resources and education to underserved communities throughout the US, today announced its programming for Philly Phinancial Literacy Week 2023. Now in its sixth year, this weeklong series of financial education workshops will take place in various neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia, aiming to enrich residents with financial education, increase financial stability, and help more individuals achieve their financial goals.





Led by Philadelphia native Nisiar Smith , founder, chairman and president of the PPLW Board , the event is committed to providing comprehensive resources and support systems. These resources aim to enhance financial literacy and empower individuals to make informed decisions that positively impact their financial well-being. PPLW stresses the total development of each individual so that they can achieve a greater sense of innate pride, dignity, and financial stability.

Kicking off Philly Phinancial Literacy Week is a fundraiser cocktail hour, setting the stage for a two-day volunteer-led initiative. Over these two days, committed Vanguard volunteers in conjunction with PPLW, will visit schools throughout the city of Philadelphia, where they will spearhead financial literacy workshops. This program is designed to offer students a thorough grasp of personal finance, encompassing areas such as budgeting, savings, investments, and responsible borrowing. By seamlessly integrating financial education into the curriculum, these programs cultivate self-assurance and accountability among students, equipping them with the skills needed to adeptly handle their finances and make valuable contributions to economic development.

The final day of the event will comprise the sixth annual Philly Phinancial Literacy Week conference, which will feature panel-led discussions, workshops, resources from local organizations, and pro bono financial planning sessions on the spot from CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERSTM. Sessions will focus on the Power of Investing, Credit Education, Business Taxation and Structure, Estate Planning, and Education and Women in Real Estate. This year's lineup of speakers includes:



Caleb Silver , Editor in Chief and Senior Vice President, Investopedia

Charlotte Young , Principal Product Manager, Wealth

Terri Couser , CEO, Care Leveraged Lifestyles

Nikki Merkerson , Founder, Pairgap

Camille Pearsall , Real Estate Investor, Legacy Builders M&C

Brian Murray CPA , Owner, Blueprint Financial

Ian Dunlap , Founder, Red Panda Nicole Purvy , Owner, Better than Success Real Estate

“The 'City of Brotherly Love' is more than just a nickname; it reflects a deep-rooted commitment to community,” said Smith .“In keeping with that commitment, we're thrilled to spread the tangible benefits of financial literacy throughout Philadelphia for the sixth year running. With the invaluable support of our speakers and partners, Philly Phinancial Literacy Week continues to grow and make a positive impact. We look forward to another year of enriching local communities and helping people achieve their full financial potential.”

Since its inception in 2018, Philadelphia Phinancial Literacy Week has impacted over 10,000 individuals and aims to keep increasing this number in the coming years. The full schedule for this year's event can be viewed here . To stay up to date or get involved in this year's event, go to phillyphinancial or follow @phillyphinancial week on Instagram.

About Philly Phinancial Literacy Week INC

Philly Phinancial Literacy Week INC (PPLW) is a non-profit organization on a mission to help expand access to economic resources and education to underserved communities throughout the US. It stresses the total development of each individual so that they can achieve a higher sense of pride, dignity, and financial stability within themselves.

Economic inequality, financial illiteracy, social injustice, inequitable access to capital and lack of financial dignity are real and systemic issues that have hindered the economic growth and opportunity for under-served individuals and small businesses for over 400 years in America.

Philly Phinancial Literacy Week INC recognizes these problems are systemic and complex and require innovative and collaborative solutions from a variety of partners in government, community, and the private sector.