Allen Chastanet Calls On Police Commissioner To Investigate Government Minister Richard Frederick

17th October, 2023

Mrs. Cruscita Descartes-Pelius

Commissioner of Police

Royal Saint Lucia Police Force Police Headquarters

Chesterfield House

CASTRIES

Dear Commissioner,

Re: Statements by Minister Richard Frederick

I write on behalf of the Opposition United Workers Party and the public at large in reference to certain alarming statements made by the Member of Parliament for Castries Central, Hon. Richard Frederick during the October 12th 2023 broadcast of his television show“Can I Help You”.

During the show, he boasted that he had been receiving and collating confidential information from police officers on private citizens. This statement not only brings our Executive Branch and the Minister into disrepute but is also an offence under Section 3 of the Police Regulations Cap. 14.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Lucia.

Our citizenry's trust in the Police Force is predicated upon the expectation that its members execute their duties fairly, independently, prudently, without fear or favour and that they will uphold their oath to protect us all. The admission made by Minister Frederick of this unlawful alliance is deeply concerning as it suggests collusion between a Minister of Government and those responsible for our safety and national security whose duty it is to keep such information secret. It further confirms that confidential information not meant for public consumption has been shared unlawfully with a Government Minister.

There are widespread fears that the same Minister, who has been on a public rampage targeting political rivals and other persons critical of him and the Labour Party administration is using his access to confidential police information to intimidate and threaten such persons. Given the gravity of the allegations made by the Minister combined with previous threats made by him against members of the public, I am formally calling upon you, as the Commissioner of Police, if you have not already done so, to immediately launch an investigation into this matter and to lay charges against all offenders.

This egregious situation, if left unchecked, will have serious implications for the integrity of and public confidence in, our Police Force, the rule of law and the protection enshrined in our Constitution as it relates to the separation of powers. Your immediate action is required to preserve our national security. The Saint Lucian public deserve nothing less.

Allen Chastanet

Leader of the Opposition

c.c. Prime Minister and Minister for National Security

Minister for Home Affairs

President, Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce

Chairman, Integrity Commission

President, Saint Lucia Bar Association

President, Police Welfare Association

