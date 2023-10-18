Websparks Attains The Lowcarbonsg Participant Logo, Recognised For Its Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Websparks, an award-winning digital solutions company, is proud to announce that it has attained the prestigious LowCarbonSG Participant Logo in recognition of its steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability.For years, Websparks has been at the forefront of innovative technologies in building web applications and websites. In line with its dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future, the company has embarked on a sustainability journey to track and reduce its carbon emissions. These efforts have culminated in the achievement of the LowCarbonSG Participant Logo, a symbol of commitment to environmental stewardship.The LowCarbonSG Participant Logo is awarded to companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to decarbonization efforts. It signifies Websparks' commitment to corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and its determination to contribute positively to the global climate action agenda.“Websparks is delighted and honored to be a LowCarbonSG participant, which reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Ng Chee Chiu, Project Director at Websparks.“We recognize the urgency to address climate change and are committed to doing our part by continuously monitoring and reducing our carbon footprint. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team as we strive to create a more sustainable future for everyone.”Websparks' journey towards attaining the LowCarbonSG logo involved thorough assessments of its operations, energy usage and carbon emissions. The company implemented a range of initiatives, including waste reduction measures, adopting green hosting that runs on renewable energy, and energy-efficient practices, to minimize its environmental impact.By becoming a LowCarbonSG participant, Websparks joins other companies dedicated to sustainability and environmental responsibility. This represents a significant milestone in Websparks' sustainability journey and serves as an inspiration for others in the industry to adopt and prioritize environmentally friendly practices.Websparks remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology while embracing sustainability as a core business value. The company will continue to invest in decarbonization initiatives and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for all.For more information about Websparks and its sustainability efforts, please visit .About WebsparksWebsparks is an award-winning, full-service web solutions company based in Singapore. We are accredited with a S8 grading for Tender Submission on the Government Procurement Portal, eligible to pitch for government projects up to SGD $10 million. Over the past 15 years, Websparks has built up a strong portfolio spanning over 180 clients primarily within government agencies, healthcare and education. Websparks has been awarded multiple years contracts with our clients.We have 100 experienced and dedicated team members in Singapore, and an additional 30 team members regionally. Websparks is an ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified company. As an accredited ISO 27001 company, Websparks has proven frameworks for information security. With ISO 9001, we have demonstrated to external auditors our commitment to our quality framework.With a strong focus on sustainability, Websparks is continuously working towards providing innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact.

