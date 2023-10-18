Israel-Palestine Crisis: QF Experts Available for Comment

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) To help support your coverage of the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis, Qatar Foundation (QF) for Education, Science, and Community Development hosts a range of experts in a position to comment on the rapidly shifting dialogue.



Please find three names and potential areas of commentary below.



- Background on the conflict; economic and social aspects

o Sami Hermez, Associate Professor and Director of the Liberal Arts Program, Northwestern University in Qatar

o His research concerns include the study of social movements, the state, the future, memory, violence, and critical security in the Arab World. Hermez is the author of My Brother, My Land: A Story from Palestine (Stanford 2024), that tells the story of a Palestinian family resisting ongoing Israeli settler colonialism.



- Current social media and mainstream media disinformation and representation

o Dr. Marc Owen Jones, Associate Professor in Digital Humanities and Societies, Hamad Bin Khalifa University

o Jones is interested in forms of political repression and control. He is currently using medium data techniques to examine strategies of sectarian hate speech and propaganda on social media in the Gulf region. Some of this work also looks at the role of Twitter Bots and strategies of informational control used by state and non-state actors.



- Challenging dominant mainstream media representations of the Palestine community as being subsumed by oppression and violence

o Marda Dunsky, Assistant Professor, Journalism & Strategic Communication Program, Northwestern University in Qatar

o Dunsky’s research focuses on underreported aspects of the Israel-Palestine conflict in mainstream media. Her teaching focuses on best practices of reporting and writing.





