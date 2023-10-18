Singapore's Growing Trend Of Sea Burials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEA BURIAL IN YACHT CONVOY

SEA BURIAL FOR PETS

SINGAPORE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The city-state has seen an increasing number of individuals turning to sea burials in recent years as societal attitudes shift towards a heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability.Given Singapore's limited land resources and small territorial expanse, the government has initiated a cultural shift, advocating for cremation over traditional burials. Regulations stipulate a 15-year usage period for burial plots, after which the remains are exhumed and cremated, leading to a decline in traditional burials. The populace has largely embraced cremation. In the event of a loved one's passing, many families now organize simple funerals near their homes, such as beneath public housing estates or nearby parking lots, publishing obituaries in local media to express condolences and inform acquaintances who may not be easily reachable.Public spaces beneath Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats are commonly used for gatherings and celebrations. With a straightforward application process, families of the deceased can establish memorial halls beneath these flats, where relatives and friends can pay their respects before proceeding with the cremation and subsequent storage of ashes in urns or temples.In tune with evolving societal attitudes, the number of individuals seeking traditional funeral services at funeral parlours has dwindled significantly, while inquiries regarding sea burials have surged. Sea burial, the act of scattering cremated remains at sea, offers an environmentally friendly alternative, ensuring the ash dissolves in the ocean without causing pollution. Sea burial ceremonies are also relatively uncomplicated, with families usually able to hold them a day after receiving the ashes where ashes are scattered accompanied by fresh flowers and petals, symbolizing the return of the deceased to nature amid solemn prayers and blessings.Yacht Sea Burial : An Unforgettable FarewellYacht Sea Burial presents an opulent and private alternative to honour the passing of cherished individuals. Whether a straightforward ash scattering or a grand yacht convoy sea burial is sought, the accomplished team guarantees a significant and elegant send-off. Devoted to assisting people in commemorating the memory of loved ones with a distinctive and remarkable ceremony.In addition to sea burials for people, Yacht Sea Burial extends the service to include pet ash scatterings , permitting adoring pet owners to grant their treasured pets a lasting farewell.Sea burial serves not only as an environmentally responsible selection but also as an intensely meaningful method to bid adieu.

Lorraine Chong

Yacht Sea Burial

+65 8286 0961

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook