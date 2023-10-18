Renova Energy Names Chad Beckstand As The New Sales Director For California And Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renova Energy

Chad Beckstand Director of Sales Renova

- Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova EnergyPALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chad Beckstand has been promoted to the position of Sales Director for California and Arizona for Renova Energy. Chad's professional journey in the solar sector is nothing short of commendable. He began his solar career with Renova as a sales consultant before venturing out in 2018. With even more solar expertise, having worked with some of the Valley's other leading solar companies, Chad rejoined Renova as a sales consultant again in November 2022. Now, in less than a year he has been appointed as the Director of Sales for the two regions.His familiarity with and his unwavering vision for Renova compel him to be committed to enhancing the sales culture as he supports the company's goal of nationwide expansion. When asked about his favorite thing about Renova Energy, Chad summed it up by saying,“Ethical - I don't even know another word for this company. That just wraps it up in one word.”“We're thrilled to have Chad back and to place him in a position that we know he will make an indelible mark on the growth of Renova,” stated Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova Energy.“His knowledge and dedication will take us to new heights as we work together to educate and inform homeowners, businesses, nonprofits, elected officials and members of the media about the benefits of clean renewable energy .”Chad's passion extends beyond work. On weekends, spending time with family and going to church are paramount. Whether it's cheering at his kids' sports events, indulging in a football game, or simply enjoying time with loved ones on staycations, Chad always finds a way to balance his work with personal commitments.About Renova EnergySince 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and the experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. With SunPower's credible reputation and recent investment into Renova as part of the company's Dealer Accelerator Program, this Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers' energy needs. As a SunPower Elite Dealer, Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, divisions of the company, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers - the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.renovaenergy

Saman Kouretchian

Renova Energy

+ +1 760-979-7433



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube